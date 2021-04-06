‘Aim is to Vaccinate Those Who Need it’: Centre on Vaccine Drive

The Centre on Tuesday, 6 April said that the vaccination drive is on track in the country and the aim is to administer the vaccine to those who need it, not those who want it.
“Many people ask why we shouldn't open vaccination for all. There are two aims of such vaccination drives — to prevent deaths and protect the healthcare system. The aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told the media during the Health Ministry’s weekly briefing.
Delhi and Maharashtra Chief Ministers had written to the Centre calling for opening up vaccination to more age groups.
"When we talk about opening vaccination to all, our focus reduces on controlling the pandemic. Did you hear any country that is vaccinating less than 45,” questioned Bhushan and VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog. However, as of Tuesday evening, several states in the United States of America have opened up the vaccine to all adults. The USA started vaccinations roughly a month before India.
"We are lucky about our vaccine production pace, but we can't trivialis
e it. So far no research has shown whether herd immunity develops at so and so pace...The answer is not yet sorted out. But we do know that all vaccines being given today reduce mortality and severe disease. That is the priority," Paul added.
“This has come to our notice that the sudden increase in cases are largely or may be event-driven including grand weddings, local body election, farmer's protest, etc,” he said.
So far, 8.31 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the country since the drive began on 16 January. More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours on 5 April, making it the highest single-day coverage till now.
India recorded 96,982 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,26,86,049 on Tuesday. This comes a day after daily cases crossed the one-lakh mark.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Published: 06 Apr 2021,07:53 PM IST