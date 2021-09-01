Wife of AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam Passes Away After Heart Attack

AIADMK coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi, passed away on Wednesday, 1 September, after suffering a heart attack.

The 63-year-old was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for the last 10 days due to ill-health.

"She was recovering and was returning home today from the hospital. In this condition, she suffered a severe heart attack at 5 this morning," the Gem Hospital was quoted as saying in a statement.