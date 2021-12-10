‘You Don’t Like Non-veg, That’s Your Lookout’: Ahmedabad HC Raps AMC for Ban

The street vendors have challenged the non-implementation of the Street Vendors [Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending] Act, 2014.

The plea filed through advocate Ronith Joy reads, "Non-vegetarian food is being prepared and sold within the State of Gujarat for centuries. There is no embargo to sell eggs or other non-vegetarian food items either in the Constitution or nay other law enacted by Parliament. Under what authority or power are the Respondents preventing the petitioners and persons alike from vending is something that is not available in the public domain. This is nothing but bigotry to say the least”, LiveLaw reported.