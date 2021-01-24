Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit, Assam Anti-CAA Protesters Face Crackdown

The students’ body had called a three-day protest against CAA ahead of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah’s visits to Assam.
Ahead of PM Modi and HM Shah’s visit to Assam, activists protesting against CAA were lathi-charged by the police. Image used for representational purposes.  | (Photo: The Quint)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to poll-bound Assam, the police lathi-charged activists of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) in Tezpur (Sonitpur district), for protesting against the the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), on Friday, 22 January.

According to a report by NDTV, the cops detained several activists across the state who were participating in torch-light rallies organised against the legislation.

The students’ body had called a three-day protest in Assam against the CAA ahead of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visits to Assam this weekend.
The AASU condemned the crackdown and announced a shutdown in the Sonitpur district on Saturday, 23 January, to protest the police action. According to the NDTV report, outfit's leaders, including its Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya and President Dipanka Nath, later had a heated argument with the cops.

“The government has directed the police to stop our peaceful, democratic, torch-light rally. This BJP government is trying to snatch away our democratic right to protest by using force,” the report quoted Nath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are visiting poll-bound Assam over the weekend, to attend different government events, and campaign for the assembly polls, which is likely to be held in April-May.

Published: 24 Jan 2021,11:49 AM IST
