Agri Gold Group: ED Attaches Haailand Amusement Park Among Others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached properties worth Rs 4,109 crore of the Agri Gold Group of Companies in a Ponzi scheme fraud case worth Rs 6,380 crore. The financial probe agency had arrested three promoters of the group on Wednesday.

The ED has arrested Avva Venkata Rama Rao, Avva Venkata Seshu Narayana Raon and Avva Hema Sundara Vara Prasad, the main accused under the sections of the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA). They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Hyderabad court.

An ED official on Thursday said the agency attached assets worth Rs 4,109 crore under the Prevention of Money laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the Agri Gold Ponzi fraud case.