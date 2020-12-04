Vijay Mallya’s Assets in France Worth 1.6 Mn Euros Seized by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Vijay Mallya’s assets in France worth 1.6 million euros.

In a statement, the probe agency said, “On the request of Directorate of Enforcement (ED), a property of Vijay Mallya located at 32 Avenue FOCH, France, has been seized by the French Authority. The value of the seized asset in France is 1.6 million euros (Rs 14 crore). Investigation revealed that a large amount was remitted abroad from the bank account of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.”

Till now, assets amounting to Rs 11,231 crore have been attached by the agency.