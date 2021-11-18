'Agreed on Early Resolution, Stable Ground Situation': MEA on Indo-China Talks

The 13th round of Corps Commander talks between the Indian and the Chinese militaries, held at Chushul-Moldo border on 10 October, had been unsuccessful and "did not result in a resolution," the army had indicated in a press release.

The talks had been held in order to resolve the military stand-off in Eastern Ladakh.

"During the meeting, the Indian side therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas," the Indian Army had said.