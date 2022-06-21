Agnipath: Service Chiefs Likely to Brief PM, Haryana Promises Jobs to Agniveers

Agnipath Scheme Protests Live Updates: Amid nationwide protests over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that the state government would give “guaranteed employment” to Agniveers once they are relieved from the defence forces after four years.

The three service chiefs are likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Tuesday, 21 June, to brief him about the scheme as well as their plans for its implementation.

The meetings, not officially confirmed, are being planned amid widespread protests in several states against the new military recruitment scheme.

Road and rail traffic was partially affected in some regions on Monday during a 'Bharat Bandh' called against the military recruitment scheme, while protests appeared to taper off in many states, with authorities stepping up security and imposing curbs after days of unrest.