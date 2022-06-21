Agnipath: Service Chiefs Likely to Brief PM, Haryana Promises Jobs to Agniveers

Agneepath Scheme Protests Live News Updates.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian Air Force announced on Tuesday that registration for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme starts from 24 June and ends on 5 July. The online examination starts from 24 July. For details, visit careerindianairforce.cdac.in.
Agnipath Scheme Protests Live Updates: Amid nationwide protests over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that the state government would give “guaranteed employment” to Agniveers once they are relieved from the defence forces after four years.
The three service chiefs are likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Tuesday, 21 June, to brief him about the scheme as well as their plans for its implementation.
The meetings, not officially confirmed, are being planned amid widespread protests in several states against the new military recruitment scheme.
Road and rail traffic was partially affected in some regions on Monday during a 'Bharat Bandh' called against the military recruitment scheme, while protests appeared to taper off in many states, with authorities stepping up security and imposing curbs after days of unrest.
The Army on Monday issued a notification for compulsory online registration of all Agnipath job aspirants from July
The Railways cancelled 529 trains as operations remained disrupted due to the protests, which included 181 mail/express trains and 348 passengers trains
The Defence Ministry on Sunday warned that those taking part in the protests against the scheme will not be inducted in the army
Indian Youth Congress workers stopped a train at the Shivaji Bridge railway station near Delhi's Connaught Place and 16 protesters were detained
Farmers' collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha has decided to hold a nationwide protest against the military recruitment scheme on 24 June
Lieutenant General B S Raju, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, told The Indian Express on Monday that the Agnipath recruitment scheme has been “well thought out”, and if any tweaks are required, they will be carried out at the end of four or five years.
He further said that the scheme, as it is being rolled out now, is a “pilot project”.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that the state government would give “guaranteed employment” to Agniveers once they are relieved from the defence forces after four years.
In a tweet posted on his official Twitter handle, Khattar wrote, “I make this announcement that under the Agnipath scheme, those Agniveers who shall come back after serving the nation for four years, those people shall be given employment in Haryana government.”
The three service chiefs are likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Tuesday to brief him about the Agnipath scheme as well as their plans for its implementation.
The meetings are being planned amid widespread protests in several states against the new military recruitment scheme.
It is learnt that the chiefs would apprise the prime minister about various aspects of implementation of the scheme.
There was no official word about the meetings between the prime minister and the service chiefs.
The Railways cancelled 587 trains on Monday while 10 others were affected, with operations again disrupted by protests.
The worst-affected zone was the East Central Railway, which is headquartered at Hajipur, as around 350 trains remain cancelled.
Authorities said that the bandh call was given on social media and did not name the organisations behind it.
Massive traffic jams were witnessed on Delhi roads as restrictions were in place due to the bandh and the satyagraha protest by Congress over the Centre's Agnipath scheme and the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.
Commuters from Noida and Gurugram were left hassled as they battled traffic snarls while driving into the city whereas inside the capital, Lutyens' Delhi, which was the epicentre of protests, remained chock-a-block.
