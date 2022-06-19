Agnipath Row: 'How Many Houses Will Be Razed With Bulldozers Now?' Asks Owaisi

Photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi used for representational purpose.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter / @asadowaisi)
Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Modi government and the police force for the difference in the treatment being meted out to the anti-Agnipath protestors when compared to the bulldozing of the houses of Muslim protestors who thronged the streets last week against the remarks made about the prophet.
“Across the country, the youth is protesting against Modi’s wrong decision, the youth is on the streets because of Modi’s wrong decision...How many of their houses will you demolish with bulldozers now? We don’t want you to break anyone’s house, but I have a question. Are the Muslims not your children? Will you not talk to them, pacify them? Why didn’t you talk to them last Friday,” Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) questioned.
Owaisi was speaking at a public meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Visuals of police officials in various states engaging with the protestors have been going viral. In Hapur, police officials distributed sweets to the anti-Agnipath protestors. Owaisi also cited a senior police official in Varanasi who referred to the protestors as “his children”.
“Whose children are we? We are also this country’s children,” Owaisi said.
"In Allahabad, Afreen Fatima's house was demolished, why did you demolish her house? Because her father organised a protest. Principles of natural justice are the basic structure of the Constitution. Who will decide? The court will decide. The court will do justice and the court will not punish his wife and children,” he added.
Owaisi also took a swipe at BJP’s suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, by saying that the party is actually safeguarding her.
“BJP is protecting Nupur Sharma. I am urging the BJP and PM to take action. But the PM doesn’t say anything. AIMIM had lodged a complaint and an FIR has been registered. I also wanted to ask the CP and CM of this state to send police to Delhi and bring Mohatarama (Sister Nupur Sharma).”
The Hyderabad MP called for Sharma’s arrest.
“Nupur Sharma should be arrested and action should be taken against her according to the law of India. We want action as per Constitution. I know that Nupur Sharma will be made big leader in the coming six-seven months. It is also possible that Nupur Sharma will be made the Delhi CM candidate,” he said.
