After Win in UP Assembly Polls, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Resigns as Lok Sabha MP

Yadav had won his maiden Assembly election by 67,504 votes from the party stronghold Karhal in Mainpuri district. He received 1,48,196 votes, or 60.12 percent of the total votes polled, against 80,692 votes for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Union minister SP Singh Baghel. With 15,701 votes, BSP's Kuldip Narayan remained on the third position.

SP had finished with 111 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections, results of which were declared on 10 March. However, the state saw another saffron wave as the BJP and its allies won 273 seats out of the total 403 seats.