After Namaz Sites Confiscated, Gurdwaras Offer Premises to Muslims in Gurgaon

Residents of Gurgaon’s sector 47 protesting against the offering of namaz in an open designated site.
(Photo: Screenshot of the video)
After several sites designated for namaz in Gurgaon were seized in the wake of objecting 'locals and residents' welfare associations (RWAs)', members of the Sikh community have offered premises of gurudwaras for Muslims to pray.
The Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sabzi Mandi, Gurgaon, has five places of worship under its aegis which will now be open to all communities to pray in Sadar Bazar, Sector 39, Sector 46, Model Town and Jacobpura, The Indian Express reported.
"All religions are one and we have faith in humanity and human values," he added, Hindustan Times quoted.
In the wake of COVID-related hinderances, he urged people to visit in batches of 30-40 and maintain social distancing.
Last week, Akshay Yadav, a Hindu businessman had offered the premises of his shop for namaz in Gurgaon's Sector 12.
The past few months have seen repeated turmoil on Namaz sites across Gurgaon, especially in Sector 12A. The site in Sector 12A is one of 29 "designated" for offering namaz after an agreement between Hindus and Muslims following similar clashes in 2018.
Until 2 November, there were 37 designated sites when the Gurugram administration withdrew permission to offer namaz at eight sites.
Member allegedly associated with Hindutva outfits had occupied the namaz site in Sector 12A to stop Muslims from praying and insisted on building a volleyball court instead as recently as 12 November.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and Hindustan Times.)
