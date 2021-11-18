After Namaz Sites Confiscated, Gurdwaras Offer Premises to Muslims in Gurgaon

After several sites designated for namaz in Gurgaon were seized in the wake of objecting 'locals and residents' welfare associations (RWAs)', members of the Sikh community have offered premises of gurudwaras for Muslims to pray.

The Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sabzi Mandi, Gurgaon, has five places of worship under its aegis which will now be open to all communities to pray in Sadar Bazar, Sector 39, Sector 46, Model Town and Jacobpura, The Indian Express reported.