Namaz Blocked in Gurgaon Again; Protesters Say 'Want to Build Volleyball Court'

Islamophobia continues in Sector 12A in Haryana’s Gurgaon, as members apparently affiliated with Hindu groups on Friday, 12 November, occupied the namaz site to stop Muslims from praying and insisted on building a volleyball court instead.

Members of the group claimed to be making a volleyball court on Friday, while they prevented prayers from taking place.

One of the members, Parmila Chahar was quoted by NDTV as saying, "We are sitting here quietly... but will not allow prayers. We will plan for a game here."