Special Flight Carrying 120 Indian Officials Takes Off From Kabul: Report

An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft has taken off from Afghanistan's capital Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials in it, ANI reported on Tuesday, 17 August, quoting sources.

Militant organisation Taliban overthrew the Afghan government and took control of the country on Sunday.

The staff was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely, late Monday evening, sources further said.

Meanwhile, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday said that in view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that India's Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately.