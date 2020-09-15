Intra-Afghan Talks: US Special Envoy Khalilzad Visits India Today

Khalilzad will hold talks with S Jaishankar, Ajit Doval and Harsh Vardhan Shringla today, reports said. The Quint United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will visit India on Tuesday, 15 September. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@US4AfghanPeace) World Khalilzad will hold talks with S Jaishankar, Ajit Doval and Harsh Vardhan Shringla today, reports said.

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will visit India on Tuesday, 15 September, and meet top Indian officials to brief Delhi on the intra-Afghan talks that started on Saturday in Doha.

He will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, <i>ANI</i> reported, quoting sources.

Khalilzad visited Islamabad on Monday, 14 September, to meet with the Pakistani leadership and discuss the future course of action in the Afghan peace process, IANS reported. The visit holds importance as it comes at a time when the Afghan government and the Taliban have started the first round of the intra-Afghan dialogue with optimism of ending the decades-long conflict which has claimed lives of tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan.

India attended the start of the intra-Afghan talks in Doha on Saturday, 12 September. A senior official attended the meet in person while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended it virtually. Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban that began on Saturday have raised hopes among the people of the war-torn country for peace after years of conflict. The intra-Afghan talks were part of the historic agreement signed between the US and the Taliban on 29 February. The dialogue, which was to be held 10 days after the deal was signed, kept getting delayed over the prisoner release issue between the Afghan government and the Taliban.