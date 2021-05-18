Never Exported Vaccines at the Cost of People in India: SII CEO

Responding to the discussion on the decision of the Centre and the Indian vaccine manufacturers to export vaccines, Poonawalla pointed out “a few important aspects of the events that have transpired”.

Citing the existence of a large stock of vaccine doses in January 2021, the Serum Institute CEO said the inoculation drive had "started successfully" when cases in India were at an all-time low.

"Around the same time, many other countries in the world were facing an acute crisis and were in desperate need of help. Our government extended support wherever possible during this period... The cooperation between countries also forms the basis for us getting access to technology and aid for healthcare. Today, it is this reciprocity, where India has helped other countries with the supply of HCQ and vaccine exports, that has, in turn, led to support from other countries," the statement read.

SII also had commitments to COVAX, Poonawalla added, while pointing out that it would take two-three years for the entire population of the world to get fully vaccinated.