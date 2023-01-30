Adani Group's Stocks Trade Mixed After Response to Hindenburg Report

Gautam Adani, head of billion-dollar conglomerate Adani Group.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Stocks of several Adani Group companies further tanked on Monday, 30 January, a day after the group filed a detailed response to a report published by Hindenburg Research firm, which accused the Adani Group of carrying out an elaborate 'con'.
The fall? Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy tanked up to 20 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Monday, reported Business Standard.
The report further highlighted that the Stock prices of these three companies have fallen up to 40 percent in past one week.
Hindenburg's allegations: In its report, Hindenburg Research said that the Adani Group had used undisclosed related party transactions, which are transaction that take place between two groups who hold a pre-existing relationship.
Moreover, the report added that the Adani Group had manipulated earnings to “maintain the appearance of financial health and solvency” of its businesses.
Adani's response: Almost a week after a report published by Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of carrying out an elaborate 'con', the group offered a 413-page rebuttal to the short seller, saying that the allegations were a not only an attack against the company, but a "calculated attack on India."
