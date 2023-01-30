Adani Group's Stocks Trade Mixed After Response to Hindenburg Report

Stocks of several Adani Group companies further tanked on Monday, 30 January, a day after the group filed a detailed response to a report published by Hindenburg Research firm, which accused the Adani Group of carrying out an elaborate 'con'.

The fall? Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy tanked up to 20 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Monday, reported Business Standard.

The report further highlighted that the Stock prices of these three companies have fallen up to 40 percent in past one week.