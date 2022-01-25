Kerala HC Gives 10 More Days to Examine Witnesses in Assault Case Against Dileep

Dileep is an accused in the Malayalam film actor assault case.
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 25 January, permitted the prosecution to wrap up the examination of witnesses in the assault case involving Malayalam film actor Dileep in 10 more days from 27 January, LiveLaw reported.
Justice Kauser Edappagath granted the extension by saying,
This development comes a day after the Supreme Court rejected a plea by the Kerala government seeking more time to complete the trial against the film actor.
Previously, the high court had directed Dileep to appear before the state police from Sunday till Wednesday for questioning in the case, and asked the prosecution to update the court about the matter on Thursday, giving him protection from arrest.
In February 2017, a popular Malayalam actor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kerala's Kochi. The trial was nearing completion in December 2021 when startling allegations against Dileep, the prime accused in the case, surfaced, sending the investigation into a new direction.
A criminal conspiracy case was registered against Dileep, on 21 January, after several audio clips came to light, in which the actor and one of his relatives allegedly appear to be conspiring to kill six police officials who have been investigating the case.
