Recall Lakshadweep Regulations: Ex-Civil Servants Write to PM Modi

Ninety-three retired civil servants have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns about the contentious regulations brought in by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel.
Raising objections against the draft regulations, that in the recent days have raised a lot of criticism, under the aegis of Constitutional Conduct Group, the signatories wrote, “It is clear that each of these draft regulations is part of a larger agenda that is against the ethos and interests of the islands and islanders.”
Although Patel’s administration claims that the objective is to bring in development to the Union Territory, his proposals have been seen as arbitrary and violative of the islands’ ecology.
While Patel has been accused of bringing in regulations without consulting the people, many have even gone on to say that Patel’s policies will bring destruction to the archipelago instead of development.
“Taken together, the actions and far-reaching proposals of the Administrator, without due consultation with the islanders, constitute an onslaught on the very fabric of Lakshadweep society, economy and landscape as if the islands were just a piece of real estate for tourists and tourism investors from the outside world,” it adds.
The 93 signatories which include former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar, ex-Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh, and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah among others have urged for the laws to be withdrawn.
