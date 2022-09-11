'Concerned for His Life': Ailing Activist Atikur Rahman’s Mother Demands Release

Atikur Rahman (centre) was also active in the anti-CAA protests.
(Photo: Special Arrangement/ The Quint)
Jailed activist Atikur Rahman's mother demanded the release of her son on Saturday, 10 September, saying that she is concerned for his life, reported Maktoob media.
The 28-year-old activist was arrested, along with Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, en route to Hathras in October 2020. At the time of his arrest, Rahman was receiving treatment for a congenital heart condition.
Earlier this month, his family and lawyer claimed that he has become “partially-paralysed” and “highly disoriented.” In the view of his deteriorating health, Rahman was admitted at Lucknow’s King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital.
Adding to it, Rahman's wife Sanjida said, “We got a call on 29 August informing us that his medical condition is getting worse and asked to come to see him in Lucknow… only after we reached there we came to know his condition was miserable.”
Describing his health condition, Rahman's wife Sanjida further stated, “He couldn’t make sense of anything. He was lying as if he was dead. Tell me, what is more, saddening than seeing your loved one in front of you as a dead man."
She further demanded that considering his ill health and stringent charges (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)) on him, the judiciary must step in grant him immediate bail to save his life.
"It is uncivilised and inhuman to deny treatment to a prisoner and violation of human rights,” she added.
Rahman has been suffering from a heart ailment called aortic regurgitation since 2002, in which the heart’s aortic valve does not close tightly.
In November 2021, after an urgent plea was moved by Rahman’s family in the Allahabad High Court, he was taken for heart surgery in AIIMS, Delhi. However, he hasn’t been given proper post-surgery care in the jail due to which his condition has worsened, the family alleged.
Earlier this month, the family also said that Rahman needed to be moved to AIIMS and not KGMU. “He has been treated by his doctors at AIIMS for years. Moreover, after the surgery, they required him to come there for regular consultations,” said Sanjida.
