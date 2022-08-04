'Unfit', 'Acting as a Political Agent': MP High Court Censures Panna Collector

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday, 3 August, slammed the District Collector of Panna, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, and said that he was 'unfit to be the collector' and was acting as a 'political agent.'

The High Court bench comprising Justice Vivek Agrawal was hearing a case filed by one Parmanand Sharma, who ran for the post of vice president of Janpad Panchayat in Gunnour, Panna.

The election for this post was held on 27 July 2022.

Sharma was declared the winner of the election by one vote, he secured 13 out of 25 votes, by the district election officer. The winning certificate was also issued to Sharma.