Madhya Pradesh High Court Stays BJP Govt’s Adi Shankaracharya Statue Project

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Sunday, 10 July stayed the construction work of the 108-feet high statue of Adi Shankaracharya, to be built on a 54-feet high platform in Omkareshwar in the state's Khandwa district, reported PTI.

The court was hearing a petition by Indore-based NGO ‘Lokhit Abhiyan Samiti,’ which opposed the cutting of trees and digging up of the mountain for the construction of the statue.