Manipur Horror: 1 Accused Seen Parading Kuki Women Arrested After 77 Days

Heradas, who was part of the Meitei mob, is seen wearing a green shirt in the viral video.
Mythreyee Ramesh
Heradas is seen wearing a green shirt in the viral video where two Kuki-Zo women were paraded naked.

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape, sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)

A day after a 77-day-old video of two Kuki women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced on social media, 32-year-old Heradas, one of the main accused in the case, was arrested in Thoubal district, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The incident occurred in Kangpokpi district on 4 May, after a Meitei mob descended the B Phainom village with ammunition, and allegedly burnt houses down – a day after ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state.

The Big Points:

  • Heradas is seen wearing a green shirt in the viral video where two Kuki-Zo women – visibly distressed and crying for help – were stripped naked and paraded by the Meitei mob.

  • The gruesome video also showed the men touch their private parts publicly and drag them towards a paddy field.

What Was Said:

Superintendent of Police (SP), Imphal West, K Meghachandra Singh, in a press note on 19 July, said:

"As regards the video of two women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4 May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants. Investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest".

What We Know:

  • The Quint has accessed a complaint filed earlier on 21 June at Saikul Police Station by the head of B Phainom village, where the women resided.

  • As per the complaint, three women were "physically forced to remove their clothes and were stripped naked in front of the mob."

  • One of the women, a 21-year-old was brutally gang-raped, and her brother and father were murdered by the mob, the complaint alleged.

  • A zero FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 376 (rape), and 326 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Published: 20 Jul 2023,12:49 PM IST

