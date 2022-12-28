2 Russians Dead, Other 2 Detained: What Were ‘Rich’ Tourists Doing in Odisha?



Fair is foul and foul is fair. Shakespeare’s witches would have cackled at the Deaths of two Russians—a wealthy elected politician and one of his travel companions—in a nondescript small town of Odisha. Pavel Antov, 65, and Vladmir Bydanov, 61, died within 48 hours of each other under mysterious circumstances in Hotel Sai International in Odisha 's Rayagada on Sunday, 25 December. The other two Russians in the travel party of four—Natalia Panasenko and her husband Mikhail Turov—along with their interpreter have been requested by the investigating agencies to not leave Odisha.

Sources in the investigation team share that they are in touch with the families of the deceased and trying to establish the nature of association between the two dead men, who shared the hotel room in Rayagada.