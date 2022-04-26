Group of Academicians Publish 'Fact-Finding' Report on Jahangirpuri Clashes

A group of intellectuals and academicians on Tuesday, 26 April, released a ‘fact-finding’ report on communal clashes during Hanuman Jayanti procession in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on 16 April.

The five-member Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA) is led by Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora, and the report was published after several members of the group paid a visit to the violence-hit area.