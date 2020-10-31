ABVP Defends Dr Subbaiah’s Selection to AIIMS Madurai Board

The Tamil Nadu wing of the ABVP claimed that the state opposition was blowing the issue out of proportion.

Defending Dr Subbaiah, who is also the National President of the ABVP, the Tamil Nadu wing of the body claimed that the state opposition was blowing the issue out of proportion. “Dr Subbiah Shanmugam’s impeccable career speaks of his integrity and sincerity. To malign his illustrious carrier and to derail the developmental activities in establishing AIIMS-Madurai, VCK, DMK, and other allied parties are dragging his personal issues into the professional career of a renowned cancer surgeon,” Tamil Nadu ABVP Secretary, G Perumal, told The Indian Express.

Amid criticisms from the Opposition over the appointment of Dr Shanmugam Subbiah to the board of the upcoming AIIMS in Madurai, the state unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) defended the move.

What is the Complaint Against Subbaiah?

The publication further quoted him as saying, “Thol Thirumavalavan’s comment remark about Hindu women has created an uproar in the state, to divert that issue, the opposition parties are making a hue and cry about an incident that has been resolved. Few of the media are making false propaganda. The DMK and its allies want to disrupt the appointment of a person from a backward community to the AIIMS-Madurai Board. They are trying to disown the son of the soil.”

Dr Subbaiah made headlines after a police complaint was initially lodged against him for harassing a 62-year-old woman and allegedly urinating outside her apartment. The senior citizen who lived in the same apartment complex as him, had also alleged that Subbaiah used to throw garbage outside her residence.

The complainant had also submitted a video as evidence against him but Dr Subbaiah had denied these allegations.

Defending Subbaiah, G Perumal further stated that the ABVP National President is innocent until proven guilty and stated that the case was regarding an internal parking lot issue between two families. They pointed out that the complainant has withdrawn the case.