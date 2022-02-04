Abducted Arunachal Boy’s Torture Taken Up With China: MEA

A teenager from Arunachal Pradesh was reported as having been “abducted” by the Chinese PLA.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Tapir Gao)
India has taken up the matter of “torture” committed by the Chinese Army on the 17-year-old Miram Taron, who was allegedly abducted by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and was released a week later.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, 3 February, “We have taken up the matter with the Chinese side. As regards other details, these issues are handled under military channels.”
Miram Taron, who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA on 18 January, was finally reunited with his family at Zido village on Monday, 31 January.
Taron’s father Opang Taron had added that his son was mentally exhausted and had been scarred by the whole incident.
Meanwhile, after a Chinese soldier, who had fought against the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley, was given the honour of being one of the torchbearers of the flame at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the MEA declared on Thursday, that the Indian envoy would not attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the games.
Speaking to the press, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said, "Regrettable that China has chosen to politicise the Olympics. The Indian envoy will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics."
