‘Won’t Endorse’ Rahul Gandhi’s ‘China-Pakistan Closer’ Remarks: US State Dept

A day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) policies for bringing China and Pakistan closer, the United States (US) State Department spokesperson Ned Price, when asked about the claim, stated that he “won’t endorse” those remarks.

Price added, “I'll leave it to Pakistanis and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to speak to their relationship.”

Gandhi, while addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 2 February, had accused the central government of having brought Pakistan and China together, triggering remarks by Union ministers, who slammed Gandhi over the claim.

The Congress leader had said: