AAP’s Somnath Bharti Convicted in 2016 AIIMS Vandalism Case

A special court in Delhi on Saturday, 23 January, sentenced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti to two years imprisonment for assaulting the security staff of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in 2016 and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the leader.

The other five co-accused are Jagat Saini, Dileep Jha, Sandeep Sonu and Rakesh Pandey but were acquitted due to lack of evidence.