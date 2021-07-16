Ridiculed, Isolated: Men Arrested for AAP's Anti-PM Posters Still Paying a Price

Vinay is a retired official and has Polio, while Sunita has constant pain in her knees.

Their biggest concern of this incident is not that no one from AAP has come to their home, or that they will never get their confiscated phones back, but that Mayank has changed. "He is in depression since the incident. Mayank barely goes out, meets his friends. He lost his phone and number and has not even tried to get his number back. He was a comparatively talkative happy person, now he falls sick every other day." They say he is always tensed and does not share what is going on in his head. "We are worried for him," his mother, Sunita, added betraying tension as she nervously kept moving her hands on her knees.

They do not know what is happening in the investigation and have not been contacted ever since.

The only time she looks sternly at this reporter, a departure from the otherwise worried face, was when she uttered the following words, "We live in a democracy last I checked? Asking questions is akin to being a criminal?" This is the only time her eyes widen with anger. "What is so wrong if we asked questions?" she asks again.