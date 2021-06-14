AAP to Contest All Seats in 2022 Gujarat Assembly Polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections in 2022, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, 14 June. The party intends to compete in the polls from all of the 182 seats in the state.
"The people of Gujarat have played a key role in India's freedom struggle," Kejriwal said, adding that the nearly 75 years that followed India’s Independence saw the BJP and Congress vying for power in the state, which has led to its deterioration.
"If Delhi can have free electricity that runs for 24 hours, why not Gujarat?" Kejriwal said. He added that Delhi had improved the condition of its government-run schools and hospital within a span of five years, and the same could be achieved for Gujarat.
"Now things will change," he remarked, referring to the party's entry into the state's political landscape.
At the press conference, the Delhi Chief Minister also welcomed the popular Gujarati news anchor Isudan Gadhvi into the AAP, narrating an anecdote wherein an airport employee had told the CM upon his landing in Gujarat that Gadhvi was veritably "Gujarat's Arvind Kejriwal."
"He is the voice of the common people of Gujarat," Kejriwal said about the journalist.
