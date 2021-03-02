Gujarat Local Body Polls: BJP Leads in Most Areas in Early Trends

In Kodinar, tehsil of Gir-Somnath district, a BJP candidate won his seat with one vote over his rival.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), around 64 percent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to Gujarat's 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats – which were held in a largely peaceful manner on Sunday.

There was a 58.82 percent voter turnout across 81 municipalities, 65.80 percent in 31 district panchayats, and 66.60 percent in 231 taluka Panchayats.

The average voting percentage across all these local bodies together was around 63.74 percent.

Voting for 8,473 seats, comprising 2,720 in 680 wards in 81 municipalities, 980 in 31 district panchayats, and 4,773 in 231 taluka panchayats took place across 36,008 booths. Out of these, 237 seats remain unopposed, and no form was filled for two seats in taluka panchayat.

The elections were held on a total 8,235 seats, out of which, the BJP had fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, and AAP 2,090, among others.