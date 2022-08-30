CBI Searches Bank Locker of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in His Presence

Manish Sisodia.
(Photo: Facebook/Manish Sisodia.)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the bank locker of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, 30 August, in connection with the agency's probe into the Arvind Kejriwal government's excise policy.
Sisodia was present at the bank when the search was conducted.
A day earlier, Sisodia had "welcomed" the CBI to conduct a search of his locker and had said that nothing incriminating would be found in it.
Sisodia on Monday tweeted, "Tomorrow CBI is coming to look into our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome, CBI. I and my family will fully cooperate in the investigation."
Earlier on 19 August, the central agency raided the residence of the Deputy CM, who has been named in the First Information Report (FIR) in the case on alleged corruption charges.
The CBI has named Sisodia as the prime accused in the case, which has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)