AAP Agrees ‘In Principle’ of Removing Loudspeakers From All Religious Places

The Aam Aadmi Party, in a statement on Tuesday, 3 May, said that the party ‘in principle’ agrees with the removal of loudspeakers from all religious premises in the State, reported PTI.

The statement comes hours after Kalkaji MLA Atishi said that AAP will oppose any move by BJP leaders to repeal loudspeakers from religious places.

The AAP said, “The Aam Aadmi Party in principle agrees with the concept of repealing loudspeakers from every religious institution and centres of faith alike.”

The party added that the matter falls under Delhi Police’s jurisdiction, and hence under the BJP-ruled Centre, and urged BJP to seek action on the loudspeakers removal from the Delhi Police itself.