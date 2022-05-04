AAP Agrees ‘In Principle’ of Removing Loudspeakers From All Religious Places

Kalkaji MLA Atishi said on Tuesday that AAP will oppose any move by BJP leaders to repeal loudspeakers from religious places.
The Aam Aadmi Party, in a statement on Tuesday, 3 May, said that the party ‘in principle’ agrees with the removal of loudspeakers from all religious premises in the State, reported PTI.
The statement comes hours after Kalkaji MLA Atishi said that AAP will oppose any move by BJP leaders to repeal loudspeakers from religious places.
The AAP said, “The Aam Aadmi Party in principle agrees with the concept of repealing loudspeakers from every religious institution and centres of faith alike.”
The party added that the matter falls under Delhi Police’s jurisdiction, and hence under the BJP-ruled Centre, and urged BJP to seek action on the loudspeakers removal from the Delhi Police itself.
She slammed BJP’s Delhi President Adesh Gupta for demanding the removal of loudspeakers from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and playing with people’s faith.
Gupta had, on Monday, written to Kejriwal seeking the removal of loudspeakers from religious and other places as per the Supreme Court’s order and following similar steps taken by other states regarding this matter.
Atishi said,
The Kalkaji MLA accused the BJP of politicising the issue and questioned by Gupta would write to Kejriwal when the Delhi Police comes under the BJP government at the Centre.
She said, “Who is Adesh Gupta to play with our faith?”
(With inputs from PTI.)
