Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Deadline Extended: Know the Date & List of Documents

The Central Government has officially extended the last date to link your Aadhaar card to your Ration card. Initially, the last date to complete your Aadhaar-Ration card linking process was 30 June 2023 for everyone. Now the deadline has been extended to 30 September 2023 so people who have not yet linked their documents have time. One can link their Aadhaar to the ration card on or before 30 September. It is important to know the latest details available online.
The Central Government has formally announced the extension of the deadline so people should take note of it if they want to complete the Aadhaar-Ration card linking. Nobody will be allowed to link their Aadhaar to their ration card after the extended last date, which is 30 September. People who have not linked their documents must complete the steps.
The Government has announced the important details via a gazette notification from the Department of Food and Public Distribution. One must take a proper look at the notification and stay updated.
The primary aim behind linking the Aadhaar card with the ration card is to stop the problem of individuals carrying multiple ration cards. Ration cards play a very important role in providing subsidised grains and kerosene oil to families below the poverty line (BPL).
Now, it is taking action against people possessing many ration cards. Once people link their Aadhaar card to their ration card, they cannot use their duplicate ration cards and necessities will be distributed equally.
Here are the documents you will need to complete the Aadhaar-Ration card linking by the extended deadline which is 30 September 2023:
A photocopy of the original ration card.
One Aadhaar card photocopy of the family member.
One Aadhaar card photocopy of the head of the family.
A photocopy of the bank passbook.
Two passport-size photographs of the head of the family.
