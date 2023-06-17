Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Deadline Extended: Know the Date & List of Documents

The Central Government has officially extended the last date to link your Aadhaar card to your Ration card. Initially, the last date to complete your Aadhaar-Ration card linking process was 30 June 2023 for everyone. Now the deadline has been extended to 30 September 2023 so people who have not yet linked their documents have time. One can link their Aadhaar to the ration card on or before 30 September. It is important to know the latest details available online.

The Central Government has formally announced the extension of the deadline so people should take note of it if they want to complete the Aadhaar-Ration card linking. Nobody will be allowed to link their Aadhaar to their ration card after the extended last date, which is 30 September. People who have not linked their documents must complete the steps.