Aadhaar-PAN Linking by March 31: Step-by-Step Guide To Link Aadhaar With PAN

PAN-Aadhar Link Mandatory Before 31 March.
Aadhaar-PAN Linking: The Income Tax department comes up with certain rules every fiscal year and makes it compulsory for the people to follow it. This time, they have asked the people who pay taxes to link their Aadhaar cards with their PAN cards by 31 March.
The taxpayers didn't have to pay any fees for their Aadhaar-PAN linking till 31 March 2022 while they had to pay Rs 500 for linking between April to 30 June 2022. Then, a fees of Rs 1,000 was levied from 1 July 2022 to 31 March 2023. The fee will have to be paid on the e-filing website.
CBDT had issued a notification in March 2022 informing that all taxpayers will have to link their permanent account number (PAN) with their Aadhaar by 31 March 2023, else the PAN will become inoperative from 1 April 2023 after which the people will not be able to initiate any financial transactions or PAN-related activities. Know the steps to link your PAN with Aadhaar card.
The Income Tax Department had tweeted, “As per IT Act,1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with their Aadhaar before 31.3.23. From 1.4.23, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. Please link today!"
Visit the official Income Tax e-filing portal at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/
On the homepage, click on “Link Aadhaar" under “Quick Links"
You will have to enter your PAN and Aadhaar number
Then click “Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax"
Enter your PAN card number, confirm it, and enter your mobile number to receive an OTP
Verify the OTP after which you will be redirected to the e-Pay Tax page.
Click on “Proceed" on the Income Tax tile and select Assessment Year 2023-24
Then choose “Other Receipts" as the payment type
Complete the payment and open the e-Filing Portal again
Enter your User ID, password, and date of birth to login
Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ when a pop up appears to link your Aadhaar with PAN else go to the ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’
Your name, date of birth, and gender will be auto-filled from your PAN details.
You will have to verify your PAN details with your Aadhaar. In case of a mismatch, get it corrected in either of the documents
When the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and tap on “link now"
A pop-up message will appear to confirm the successful linking of Aadhaar and PAN
Visit the e-Pay Tax functionality on e-filing website
Enter your PAN details and confirm PAN and Mobile number for OTP
Verify OTP and you will be redirected to a page with different payment tiles
Click on “Proceed” on the Income Tax tile
Select the Assessment year 2023-24 and Type of Payment
You will have to enter the amount under “Others” field in tax break-up and then follow the next required steps as directed
The customers of different banks have to follow the different steps. These steps are for customers of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Karur Vyasa, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India.
