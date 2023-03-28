Aadhaar-PAN Linking by March 31: Step-by-Step Guide To Link Aadhaar With PAN

Aadhaar-PAN Linking: The Income Tax department comes up with certain rules every fiscal year and makes it compulsory for the people to follow it. This time, they have asked the people who pay taxes to link their Aadhaar cards with their PAN cards by 31 March.

The taxpayers didn't have to pay any fees for their Aadhaar-PAN linking till 31 March 2022 while they had to pay Rs 500 for linking between April to 30 June 2022. Then, a fees of Rs 1,000 was levied from 1 July 2022 to 31 March 2023. The fee will have to be paid on the e-filing website.

CBDT had issued a notification in March 2022 informing that all taxpayers will have to link their permanent account number (PAN) with their Aadhaar by 31 March 2023, else the PAN will become inoperative from 1 April 2023 after which the people will not be able to initiate any financial transactions or PAN-related activities. Know the steps to link your PAN with Aadhaar card.