62,714 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 300 Deaths for 1st time in 2021

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, 28 March, India breached the 60k mark and reported 62,714 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,19,71,624. The death toll increased by 312 to 1,61,552.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,86,310 active cases across the country. A total of 1,13,23762 patients have been discharged so far, with 28,739 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.