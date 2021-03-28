62,714 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 300 Deaths for 1st time in 2021

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, 28 March, India breached the 60k mark and reported 62,714 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,19,71,624. The death toll increased by 312 to 1,61,552.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,86,310 active cases across the country. A total of 1,13,23762 patients have been discharged so far, with 28,739 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Several states have taken the surge in cases seriously and have issued fresh guidelines to curb the spread of the virus, before the upcoming festival season. The health ministry has said that six states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh - account for the majority of the new COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra recorded 35,726 new positive cases on Saturday, the highest in the country. The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office on Friday, 26 March, announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from 28 March.
