Six FIRs Alleging Sexual Harassment Filed on ‘Inkfected’ Tattoo Artist, Sujeesh

Six complaints were filed by women on Saturday, 5 March accusing a Kerala-based popular tattoo artist of rape, sexual assault and molestation. PS Sujeesh, an artist from Inkfected Tattoo Studio in Ernakulam's Edappally who was absconding for three days, surrendered late Saturday night. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Kerala police registered six First Information Reports (FIR) on Saturday at Cheranellore and Palarivattom police stations.

"So far, six women have filed formal complaints with us. If there are other women who want to speak up, we shall provide protection. We have started investigation and we shall soon find more evidence to substantiate their claims," VU Kuriakose, Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police told The Quint.

The complaints were filed after the social media post of an 18-year-old woman, who recounted her traumatic experience at the tattoo studio, went viral. The police have reached out to the woman but she has not yet filed a complaint.