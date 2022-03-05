2 FIRs Against Kochi Tattoo Artist for Molestation, Sexual Assault

Several accounts on social media have revealed they were sexually harassed and assaulted by Sujeesh who runs Inkfected, a tattoo studio in Kochi.
(Photo: The Quint/ Namita Chauhan)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, sexual assault.)
Two FIRs were lodged after complaints by four women with the Kochi City Police Commissioner alleging sexual harassment and rape by Sujeesh PS, an artist from Inkfected Tattoo Studio in Kerala's Edappally on Friday, 4 March. The two cases was registered at Cheranellore and Palarivattom police stations.
Kerala High Court lawyer Raghul Sudheesh said, “The police have assured they will probe the matter thoroughly. We have been informed by the cops that Sujeesh and his family are absconding. Two girls have been called for medical examination on Saturday.”
The allegations of sexual assault and rape came to light after a post shared on Reddit detailed one 18-year-old’s account of her experience with Sujeesh.
The post by the teenager, the first of many, is said to have set off a storm of ‘MeToo’ allegations against Sujeesh. The woman accused Sujeesh of asking her inappropriate questions and touching her before allegedly raping her.
The Quint spoke to at least six survivors who narrated similar experiences with Sujeesh at the studio, with some incidents dating back to 2018.
At least 25 women have spoken up on social media and the posts have gone viral. But when The Quint spoke to at least six survivors they said that they were apprehensive of registering a formal complaint due to the absence of evidence.
"I know many people who've been harassed by him but they are married or have other reasons for not coming forward,” said Pooja (name changed).
"The problem with my case is that I have no evidence so I don't think I'll be taken seriously. I didn't put up any stories, I paid by cash and don't have even the bills," another survivor said.
Via Kochi, an Instagram page is documenting the complaints, connecting the survivors, and helping them get legal aid.
Via Kochi said that they had been contacted by several women in relation to the case and would continue to help connect these women with lawyers to take the right legal course of action against Sujeesh. As per their post, a total of seven women had filed complaints in Kochi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)