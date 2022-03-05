2 FIRs Against Kochi Tattoo Artist for Molestation, Sexual Assault

(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, sexual assault.)

Two FIRs were lodged after complaints by four women with the Kochi City Police Commissioner alleging sexual harassment and rape by Sujeesh PS, an artist from Inkfected Tattoo Studio in Kerala's Edappally on Friday, 4 March. The two cases was registered at Cheranellore and Palarivattom police stations.

Kerala High Court lawyer Raghul Sudheesh said, “The police have assured they will probe the matter thoroughly. We have been informed by the cops that Sujeesh and his family are absconding. Two girls have been called for medical examination on Saturday.”

The allegations of sexual assault and rape came to light after a post shared on Reddit detailed one 18-year-old’s account of her experience with Sujeesh.

The post by the teenager, the first of many, is said to have set off a storm of ‘MeToo’ allegations against Sujeesh. The woman accused Sujeesh of asking her inappropriate questions and touching her before allegedly raping her.