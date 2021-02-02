56.13% People in Delhi Developed COVID-19 Antibodies: Govt

More than half of the population in Delhi have been exposed to COVID-19 and have developed antibodies for the infection, the Delhi government said on Tuesday, 2 February.

Presenting reports of the fifth sero survey, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said that 56.13 percent of people in the city have developed antibodies against COVID-19.

Jain added, “The fifth round of sero survey done in Delhi reported that 56.13 percent of the total population have developed antibodies.”

He claimed it was the largest survey in any state, involving around 28,000 samples.