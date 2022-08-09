5 Incidents That Represent India's SeculaRhythm

When India's Constitution was being drafted, our leaders decided to opt for a secularism that ensures a country with diverse religions, cultures and languages, equality to every religion in front of the law. It ensured that every individual is free to choose their religion and that no one can be discriminated against, based on their religion.

While we proudly celebrate India's 'unity in diversity,' and 'ganga-jamuni tehzeeb,' on the other hand, we can't ignore the constant attacks on India's secularism.