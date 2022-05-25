46 Detained for Violence Over Renaming AP's Konaseema District after Dr Ambedkar

Speaking to TNM, Eluru Range DIG Pala Raju told TNM that people from various sub castes under the Kapu caste and other castes like Setti Balija, Nagavamsam etc gathered outside the collectorate after messages spread in social media about a protest against the new name of the district.

He said, “Members from various communities gathered together in protest. Six representatives from them went into the collector’s office to handover the representation and that is when stones were pelted by those in the crowd. The police tried to control the crowd and that is when the face-off began.”

Amalapuram is the headquarters of the newly carved out Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh.