4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR; Twitter Erupts With Memes

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday, 17 December night.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of five km, had its epicentre near Alwar district in Rajasthan. It struck at 11.46 p.m.

The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear, IANS reported. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.