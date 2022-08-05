4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mother Throws Her From Balcony in Bengaluru

Police said that the child was admitted to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A woman threw her 4-year-old child off the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment in Bengaluru’s SR Nagar and later attempted suicide on Thursday, 4 August.
In a CCTV footage accessed by The Quint, the mother could be seen climbing the railing of the balcony and standing for a few seconds before family members rushed to pull her back to safety.
Police said that the child was admitted to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries.
R Srinivas Gowda DCP Central, Bangalore, said, “Four-year-old girl child, according to the CCTV footage, was thrown from a great height by her mother. She was admitted in a hospital on 4 August and succumbed to injuries.”
The DCP said that the father Kiran, who is a software engineer, has been cooperating in the investigation and has filed a complaint against Sushma.
"We are yet to ascertain what is the mother's mental health condition and why she did this. In due process, we will find out. As of now, prima facie, based on the complaint, we have booked a case against the mother," said Gowda.
The DCP Central said that the child had disabilities and was hearing and speech impaired. Previously, Sushma had tried to abandon her two months ago at a railway station.
Meanwhile, a neighbour said that she tried to save the baby by CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). She said, “I did only what I knew how to do. I tried to give CPR but the baby’s condition was critical. Instead of waiting for an ambulance, I wrapped the baby in a blanket and took her to the hospital.”
She added, “I don’t know whose baby it was, there was nobody around. She was breathing while we were taking to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)