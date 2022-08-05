4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mother Throws Her From Balcony in Bengaluru

A woman threw her 4-year-old child off the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment in Bengaluru’s SR Nagar and later attempted suicide on Thursday, 4 August.

In a CCTV footage accessed by The Quint, the mother could be seen climbing the railing of the balcony and standing for a few seconds before family members rushed to pull her back to safety.

Police said that the child was admitted to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries.