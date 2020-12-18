39 Indian Crew Members Stranded On Chinese Waters, Talks On: MEA

India on Thursday, 17 December said that it is in communication with Chinese authorities to ensure the humanitarian needs of 39 Indian crew members who are stranded on Chinese waters is being taken care of.
Ministry Of External Affairs’ spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has said on Thursday, that “The government continues to be in regular touch with the Chinese authorities to seek a resolution of these issues at the earliest ", reported PTI.
MEA said that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the delay of crew change and unloading of the cargo, and in accordance to the Chinese norms, ship owners and cargo receivers have been notified.
Srivastava said, "Our Embassy is in touch with the Chinese authorities. The Chinese authorities have conveyed that on account of various COVID-19 related restrictions imposed by the local authorities, crew change is not being permitted from these ports and the owners of these shipping companies, as well as the receivers of the cargo, have been informed of the reasons for the delay," he said, as quoted by PTI.
Srivastava said that the bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand has been anchored near Jingtang port in Hebei province of China, and has 23 Indian natives on board since 13 June. Another ship, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian crew members on board, has been anchored near Caofeidian Port in China, reported PTI.
The two ships can only return after the cargo is discharged, which is currently delayed by COVID-19 norms in China.
(With inputs from PTI)
