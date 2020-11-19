Next Round of Talks Between India-China on LAC Standoff Soon: MEA

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, 19 November, said that there would soon be another round of talks between India and China with the aim of complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector.
The latest round, which was the 8th Corps Commander-level talks between both the countries, was held in Chushul along the LAC on 6 November. It was for the first time that Lieutenant General PGK Menon led the Indian Military delegates. Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs Navin Srivastava was also a part of the delegation.
An official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the two sides engaged constructively in their eighth round of corps commander level meeting to resolve the stand-off in the Eastern Ladakh region.
“The objective of these discussions is to ensure complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at Thursday’s weekly news briefing.
Describing the 8th round of talks as “candid, in-depth and constructive”, Srivastava added that both sides exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points along the LAC.
“We will continue our dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and have also agreed to have another round of talks soon with a view to achieve this objective,” he added.
Published: undefined