37 Years, 37 Questions: Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Launch Justice Campaign

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
To commemorate the 37th anniversary of the Bhopal Union Carbide tragedy, four organisations consistent of survivors of the disaster launched a 37-day campaign for 'justice and a life of dignity' for the survivors on Tuesday, 26 October.
Titled “Bhopal Disaster: 37 years, 37 questions”, the campaign seeks to highlight the apprehensions surfaced during the horrific aftermath of the Bhopal gas incident.
President of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationary Karmchari Sangh Rashida Bee states:
She adds that even after six consecutive summons issued by the Bhopal District Court, USA-based Dow Chemical has seen its business grow exponentially in the last seven years.
Shehzadi Bee of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha has questioned, "So our question of the day would be how can the Indian government allow a company that does not obey laws of the land to do business in this country?”
She states, "Despite the passage of 37 years the mainstay of healthcare of the survivors continue to be symptomatic drugs that provide temporary relief, if at all. So we will be asking such basic questions like — why are there no treatment protocols for exposure-related chronic illnesses till today?”
Nousheen Khan of Children Against Dow Carbide says in this regard, ”Despite being entitled by laws in India and USA to seek compensation from Dow Chemical for the polluted land, why has the MP government never filed a claim against the corporation?"
One of the pertinent questions asked as part of the movement examines the fatalities recorded by the government.
Meanwhile, a Civil Curative Petition filed before the Supreme Court of India for additional compensation from Union Carbide and Dow Chemical, the MP administration notes that only 5,295 deaths occurred in the tragedy.
"Out of the official total of 5,295 gas-related deaths, are there 5,000 widows because the gas only killed married men?"
