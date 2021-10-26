37 Years, 37 Questions: Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Launch Justice Campaign

To commemorate the 37th anniversary of the Bhopal Union Carbide tragedy, four organisations consistent of survivors of the disaster launched a 37-day campaign for 'justice and a life of dignity' for the survivors on Tuesday, 26 October.

Titled “Bhopal Disaster: 37 years, 37 questions”, the campaign seeks to highlight the apprehensions surfaced during the horrific aftermath of the Bhopal gas incident.