The Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Justice Yet to Arrive, Even After 36 Years
This video will take you through events of the Bhopal gas disaster that occurred 36 years ago, on this day in 1984.
(This story was first published on 3 June 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark 36 years since the Bhopal gas tragedy.)
It has been over three decades since the Bhopal gas disaster, which occurred on the intervening night of 2-3 December 1984, but the victims and their relatives remain on the margin and their inordinate wait for justice still continues.
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!