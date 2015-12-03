The Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Justice Yet to Arrive, Even After 36 Years

This video will take you through events of the Bhopal gas disaster that occurred 36 years ago, on this day in 1984.

Sunil Goswami
Updated
Videos
2 min read

(This story was first published on 3 June 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark 36 years since the Bhopal gas tragedy.)

It has been over three decades since the Bhopal gas disaster, which occurred on the intervening night of 2-3 December 1984, but the victims and their relatives remain on the margin and their inordinate wait for justice still continues.

The world’s deadliest industrial disaster.
The world’s deadliest industrial disaster.
(Photo: The Quint)
People exposed to toxic gases in December 1984 continue to battle exposure-induced chronic illnesses even today.
People exposed to toxic gases in December 1984 continue to battle exposure-induced chronic illnesses even today.
(Photo: The Quint)
The catastrophe was caused due to leakage of methyl isocyanate (MIC) at the the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
The catastrophe was caused due to leakage of methyl isocyanate (MIC) at the the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
(Photo: The Quint)
The leakage was caused due to the management’s slack and deferred maintenance.
The leakage was caused due to the management’s slack and deferred maintenance.
(Photo: The Quint)
The incident claimed thousands of lives immediately and thousands of others died later due to after effect of the disaster.
The incident claimed thousands of lives immediately and thousands of others died later due to after effect of the disaster.
(Photo: The Quint)
Many people in the vicinity of the factory still suffer from cancer, blindness, respiratory problems and immune and neurological disorders.
Many people in the vicinity of the factory still suffer from cancer, blindness, respiratory problems and immune and neurological disorders.
(Photo: The Quint)
Victims demand more financial compensation and the removal of toxic waste from the factory premises.
Victims demand more financial compensation and the removal of toxic waste from the factory premises.
(Photo: The Quint)
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!