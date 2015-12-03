The Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Justice Yet to Arrive, Even After 36 Years
(This story was first published on 3 June 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark 36 years since the Bhopal gas tragedy.)
It has been over three decades since the Bhopal gas disaster, which occurred on the intervening night of 2-3 December 1984, but the victims and their relatives remain on the margin and their inordinate wait for justice still continues.
The world’s deadliest industrial disaster. People exposed to toxic gases in December 1984 continue to battle exposure-induced chronic illnesses even today. The catastrophe was caused due to leakage of methyl isocyanate (MIC) at the the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The leakage was caused due to the management’s slack and deferred maintenance. The incident claimed thousands of lives immediately and thousands of others died later due to after effect of the disaster. Many people in the vicinity of the factory still suffer from cancer, blindness, respiratory problems and immune and neurological disorders.Victims demand more financial compensation and the removal of toxic waste from the factory premises.