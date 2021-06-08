3,621 Children Orphaned, 274 Abandoned Since April 2020: NCPCR

As many as 3,621 children have been orphaned since the pandemic started in 2020, the National Commission for Child Rights (NCPCR) said in an affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court on, as per an Indian Express report.

Further, the NCPCR data indicated that 26,176 children lost one of their parents and 274 children were abandoned between the dates of 1 April 2020 and 5 June 2021.