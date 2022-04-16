AAP Looks to Keep Key Poll Promise, Announces 300 Units of Free Power in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
(Photo: Screengrab/Bhagwant Mann Twitter)
The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab announced 300 units of free electricity for households from 1 July, on Saturday, 16 April. The announcement came as the party completed a month in office after winning the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
Following policies in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to provide 300 units of free electricity every month to the people of the state if voted to power.
For the past several weeks, preparations are going on to make 300 units of electricity free in Punjab. Earlier, Mann had also met senior officials of Punjab.
The Congress is continuously claiming that Kejriwal is controlling the government of Punjab, and due to this, the government is not able to work freely.
(With inputs from IANS.)
